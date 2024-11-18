New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has strongly opposed the National Green Tribunal's warning of imposing a fine for violating environmental norms in the matter of the massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site in East Delhi on April 21.

Pointing out that a fine had already been imposed on the Delhi government earlier for improper solid and liquid waste management, the civic body said that it was taking all possible remedial measures to prevent such fires.

Also Read | Manipur Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet, Data Services for 2 More Days in 7 Districts.

An environmental compensation of around Rs 900 crore was imposed on the Delhi government in January 2023.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal sought the civic body's response regarding the blaze at the dump site.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: All Set for MahaYuti vs MVA Contest As High-Octane Campaigning for Vidhan Sabha Polls Ends.

It had observed that the Delhi government and its authorities did not follow even minimum standards to prevent fires.

The civic body's reply dated November 15, said, "The MCD strongly opposes the imposition of Environmental Compensation as NGT has already imposed it (in the matter regarding solid and sewage waste management) and MCD is doing its best to implement all the directions (regarding taking remedial measures)."

The reply highlighted the various measures being taken for the prevention of fires.

"It is submitted that the waste generated in East Delhi is around 2400 tonnes per day (TPD). Out of this, around 1300 TPD is being processed in the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Ghazipur, with an electricity generating capacity of 12 MW, and around 500 TPD is being diverted to WTE Plant in Okhla," the report said.

It said for the remaining quantity, a new WTE plant with 2000 TPD capacity has been proposed at the Ghazipur dumpsite by reclaiming 15 acres of land through a bio-mining process.

"The waste is being unloaded at the site under the supervision of staff deputed 24x7 in three shifts to examine visually for potential fire sources. There are around 40 persons deputed to supervise the safety, fire incidents and other activities at dumpsite Ghazipur," the reply said.

It said that in pursuance of the directions of the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB), horticulture and dry waste were not disposed of at the legacy waste dumpsite from April to June.

"The emergency tipping area has been provided to set aside from the immediate working area to avoid any emergency. For round-the-clock surveillance, 30 cameras have been installed at the dumpsite," the reply said.

It said arrangements had been made to release the methane gas gradually and instantly without being stuck and concentrated in the cavities.

"In the past, the methane extraction was done through GAIL (India Ltd) around 15 years back, but the gas had to be flared into the air resulting in further pollution.

"The said practice was closed around 13 years back and presently, the methane gas is being released by providing or inserting the vertical and horizontal perforated pipes in fresh municipal solid waste (MSW) which gets diluted," the reply said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)