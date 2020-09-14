Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian cricketer Md Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court alleging police negligence and demanding security for herself and her daughter after "receiving death threats" on social media.

Hasin, in her petition, said that she had started receiving abuses and death threats on social media after she posted wishes on the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir.

Also Read | Harivansh Narayan Singh Re-Elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Narendra Modi Congratulates Him.

A bench of the Calcutta High Court is likely to hear the matter next week.

She said that she has written a complaint to the Kolkata Police on August 9 over the same and had sought security, but added that no action has been taken on the matter yet.

Also Read | Aurangabad: Unknown Caller Makes Video Call to Woman For Sexual Favours, Flashes Private Parts at Her.

"This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the erection of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5, 2020," her complaint had said.

The complaint said that several people, on social media, started threatening to kill or rape her.

"In this situation, I am feeling helpless and is worried about my daughter's future also. This continuous attack through all the social media makes me jeopardised, please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment," the complaint had said.

"If this situation continues, I will be mentally depressed and dejected. I will be highly obliged if you kindly take immediate action aginst this mental torture. I am feeling highly insecure as I live alone with my daughter. Now every second has become a nightmare for me," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)