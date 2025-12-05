Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India] December 5 (ANI): MDMK Founder and General Secretary Vaiko will hold an Awareness Equality Padayatra campaign to protest against the increasing drug consumption among youth in Tamil Nadu.

The leader of MDMK expressed sadness over the rising drug use among women and students, and called for strict punishments for those involved in the drug trade within the state.

"I am going to start Padayatra from Trichy and go to all districts. Awareness equality Padayathra campaign will be held where our party cadres and supporters and public will participate in the pada yatra. It sad to see 100s of youth standing outside Tasmac liquor shop daily. Today our youths have stuck in drugs which mostly comes from Punjab state. Women and girl children are consuming drugs now. In this Tamil Nadu young college girl Student is consuming drugs. If it's consumed in islam countries immediate punishment is given but in Tamil Nadu Ganja and Drugs is easily sold . Government must impose a sever punishment to those who sell and consume drugs. We should make Tamil Nadu a grug free state and state and central government had responsibility on it. My pada yatra will be on it against drug issue in Tamil Nadu," said Vaiko.

The MDMK leader stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin will introduce a flag symbolising equality in the state, and 1,000 cadres will join Viako to attend the Padhyatra.

"1000 cadres have requested to come along with me in my Padayathra. To motivate Padayathra we will play 40 songs of MGR and Sivaji and will show 12 films daily in the night. In the starting day out CM MK in will come, Congress leader Selvaperundagai, MNM chief and MP Kamalahasan, VCK Chief Thirumavalavan and leaders will come. In the last day Vairamuthu and Sathyaraj will attend in Madurai. In my first Padayatra there were no much media but now in my 10th Padayatra we have many medias to make sure our cause reaches people. My Padayathra will be a Awareness equality Padayathra campaign. CM will introduce a flag to show equality in our state," added Vaiko.

He further accused Hindutva elements of allegedly creating unrest in Madurai over the Karthigai Deepam issue. He claimed that they intended to incite religious unrest in Tamil Nadu, like in the Northern states.

"There is as much religion, casts in TN and political parties but never cast based fight happened in our vilage. My Kalingapatti village have got reward on no cast or religions based clash and named as peacefull place. In Madurai in Thirupurankundram where people live peacefully, hindutva based have created a unrest. There is no such place where hindutva based cadres claims to lit lamp. They want to create unrest and create religious clash like how they did in Northern states. A man said one Periyar statue will be vandalised. If you are real guts announce before and come. Let's see what happens. If there is a stone is thrown we will block it. In the name of leaders some try to create unrest. There is only one life, I don't have belief in another life. My life is for Tamil Nadu. I don't want to do vote bank politics," said Vaiko.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister took a jibe at the BJP over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, saying people will decide if they need development or politics in the city.

In an X post, CM Stalin invoked the demand for a Madurai metro rail and the completion of AIIMS in the city as a counter to the ongoing row after the BJP held a protest on Thursday.

"Does Madurai need development politics or politics? The people will decide. Metro Rail, AIIMS, New Factories & Jobs! These are what the people living there are asking for Madurai's development," MK Stalin wrote.

The controversy sparked after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the single-bench order and directed that the petitioner, along with 10 others, be permitted to ascend to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam. The BJP protested in Madurai, claiming that the ruling DMK defied the court order. (ANI)

