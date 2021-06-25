Reasi (J-K), Jun 25 (PTI) Asserting that the number of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir has "decreased", DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said measures will be intensified to strengthen the battle against terrorism and curb heinous activities of militants.

Singh made the remarks after presiding over the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 604 trainee policemen at the police training centre at Reasi.

"As compared to the past, there has been a decrease in the number of active terrorists (in Kashmir). In the coming days, the strength will be further reduced," Singh told reporters here.

Replying to a question about the total number of terrorists active in Kashmir valley and targeting of civilians and police officers by them, Singh said, "It is not a one sided battle. When more than 200 armed terrorists will be present in an area, it is not that they will continue to die, when you (security forces) fight them (during gun battles)".

"It is not that they will not resort to any unholy act. Our endeavour is to put an end to their activities and curb terrorism", he said.

Asked about 'Operation All-Out', he said the already-taken measures will be intensified to strengthen the battle against terrorism and curb heinous activities of militants.

'Operation all-out' is an offensive launched by the security forces to flush out militants.

He refrained from commenting when asked about PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's allegation of large scale harassment and detention in valley.

Singh also declined to comment to another question about preparation for assembly elections in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with J-K political leaders.

In his address to trainee policemen, Singh said winds of change are blowing in J-K and they have greater role and added responsibilities to perform their duties in such a changed environment.

Paying tributes to martyrs of police, Singh said all of them will continue to be remembered for times to come.

He thank PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appreciating the Jammu and Kashmir police force for performing their part of security grid in J-K.

