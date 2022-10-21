New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the media must ensure it does not cross the "Lakshman Rekha" between "news and views."

He also said it should not forget its "dharma" or original mission of informing, educating, and empowering people.

The practitioners of agenda-driven journalism are doing a grave disservice to their profession, he said according to a statement issued by his office.

Naidu was speaking at an event organised by the News Broadcasters' Federation (NBF) here.

NBF with its reach, he said, has the onerous responsibility of ensuring dispassionate and truthful coverage of events in a highly competitive and complex media world.

Today, agenda-driven purveyors of fake news go to extreme lengths to fabricate narratives seeking to hurt national interests, he lamented.

