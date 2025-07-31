New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said mediation holds the power to improve access to justice by preventing conflicts from escalating into litigation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 6th International Virtual Summer School on Mediation, the CJI said the use of mediation reduces the burden on traditional courts.

The CJI said consistent approach of using mediation as a method of dispute resolution can reduce litigation.

He said mediation is not only a professional skill but a life skill as it teaches us to listen patiently, communicate emphatically and resolve differences constructively.

CJI Gavai said Indian statutes and courts have long recognised the value of mediation as a means of delivering justice.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh said there is a need to encourage mediation in the country. He said the Bar can play an important role in mediation.

"If more matters are not taken to meditation, then there will be a huge backlog of cases and pendency will increase," Singh said.

The 6th International Summer School on Mediation is being hosted by NIVAARAN (Mediators of the Supreme Court of India) from July 31 to August 11 for 12 days.

The event is being hosted with the support of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association and Singapore International Mediation Centre.

