Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have unearthed rackets which facilitated admission into Sion Hospital and Medical College here with the arrest of five persons including an assistant dean.

A 28-year-old woman doctor had filed a complaint alleging that the assistant dean had taken Rs 50 lakh from her father for securing admission in an MD course for her, a police official said.

Probe revealed that the assistant dean had accepted at least part of the money as Rs 21.10 lakh had been transferred to his bank account by the complainant's father, the official said.

In a related case, a 46-year-old Jharkhand resident approached the police with a complaint that four persons cheated her by promising admission for her daughter in the MBBS course at Sion Hospital and Medical College.

The accused had promised to secureadmission for Rs 30 lakh and accepted the money through demand draft, she said.

The four accused were held from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, and 26 SIM cards, duplicate stamps, seals and admission forms of Sion hospital, KEM hospital, MBT Medical college, duplicate ID cards and 30 debit cards of various banks were seized.

Police are searching for more accused, the official said.

