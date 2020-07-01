New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 11.32 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

