Bhubaneswar, Jul 5 (PTI) Meenakshi Bahinipati was reappointed the president of the Congress's women's wing in Odisha on Sunday.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Meenakshi Bahinipati as president of the Mahila Congress, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," it said.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das congratulated Bahinipati for her reappointment.

Thanking the party's top brass for her reappointment for a second term, Bahinipati said she will continue to fight for justice for women.

"Women are not safe anywhere. Every day, mothers and daughters are being assaulted and humiliated. I will take forward the fight against it," she said.

Bahinipati has earlier served as the president of the Koraput district Congress.

She is the wife of senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati.

