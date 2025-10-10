New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet on Friday against two CGHS officials, the Additional Director (CGHS Meerut) and Office Superintendent, and a private person in a bribery case.

According to official sources, the CBI registered the instant Case on August 12, based on a complaint made by a private hospital in Meerut, UP, against the two accused public servants. The complainant, a private institution, operates various hospitals in and around Meerut under different names. It was alleged by the complainant that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh for not de-empanelled the hospitals from the list of CGHS empanelled hospitals.

After negotiation, the accused public servants agreed to accept a partial payment of Rs. 5 lakh (the first instalment of the bribe money of Rs. 50 lakh) on August 12.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused public servants and a private person red-handed with the bribe money of Rs. 5 lakh (the first instalment of the bribe money of Rs. 50 lakh).

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused, resulting in the recovery of a cash amount of Rs. 29.50 lakh, along with several other incriminating documents, from the premises.

During the investigation, various oral, documentary, and digital evidence were collected, which established the criminal conspiracy, abetment, and demand for illegal gratification by the accused persons. (ANI)

