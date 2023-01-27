Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): Mangala Kanti Roy, 102-year-old Sarinda Player from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, was elated and expressed happiness to be one of the Padma Shri awardees whose names were announced on the eve of India's 74th Republic Day.

The centenarian was conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in the 'Art (Folk Music)' category.

"Ever since we came to know about the Padma award, I have been feeling very happy. I have been playing Sarinda since I was 4-5 years old. Have played Sarinda everywhere from Delhi, Kamakhya to Darjeeling," Mangala Kanti Roy said.

Roy is one of the oldest folk musicians in West Bengal and is famous for producing unique bird calls through Sarinda.

He has been promoting and preserving the Sarinda instrument for 8 decades through workshops and performances.

Achievers from a range of professions and diverse areas of the country figure in the list of 106 Padma awardees this year, with the majority, picked from the field of Arts.

The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri winners. Nine of the awardees are women while seven will receive the award posthumously.

The President confers the awards at a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, around March or April every year. (ANI)

