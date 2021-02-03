Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (PTI) A three-day meeting of eight top leaders of the RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, began at the Tent City near Kevadia village in Gujarat's Narmada district on Wednesday, which a Sangh functionary said was a routine exercise.

Other seven leaders attending the meeting included Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS') 'sarkaryavah' (general secretary) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi and six 'sah-sarkaryavahs' (joint general secretaries), said Gujarat RSS spokesperson Vijay Thaker.

"This meeting is a routine exercise. Top eight leaders of the RSS meet almost every month at a common place to discuss various national issues. This time, they are meeting at Kevadia for three days. No one else except these eight leaders would attend the meet," said Thaker.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)