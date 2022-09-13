Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) After a hectic day when the West Bengal BJP took out a mega rally to state secretariat Nabanna, which turned violent at a few places, both agitators and the police personnel gradually headed back home.

Three processions were organised by the opposition party as part of the event. Though Lalbazar area, where the Kolkata Police headquarters is located, was not on the route of any of the rallies, a group of people suddenly reached there raising anti-government slogans.

The situation was controlled soon and the area got back to its normal look in the evening.

Members of additional forces reached their vehicles to go to their respective places of posting, while some others decided to go for a cuppa at the tea stalls located near the police headquarters.

A tea shop owner who was not willing to give his name said business was not normal on Tuesday due to all the chaos as less number of people came to the area.

Another man, who runs a paan stall nearby, also complained about the loss he suffered during the day.

Life was, however, different in Sealdah, one of the terminal rail stations, in and around Kolkata city, where the BJP set up a help desk to assist party supporters who would return home after the completion of the rally.

Through a loudspeaker, party volunteers took turns to make announcements to help the supporters board the right train and reach their homes safely.

At times, they announced the names of people who were either lost in the crowd or got detached from their groups.

“Business? Temon kichhu holo na aj (Business has been not good today),” said a snacks shop owner near the station.

