Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13: A petition has been filed in the Mathura civil court seeking the removal of the Meena Masjid, which the petitioner claimed was constructed on the land of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex.

The petitioner in the matter is Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer, Dinesh Sharma who said that the court will hear the matter on October 26.

"I've filed a petition before the court of a civil judge in Mathura, seeking the removal of Meena Masjid which is constructed on the land under Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. The court will conduct the hearing on 26 October," Sharma said.

This comes a day after a Varanasi court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

The treasurer of ABHM alleged that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and built the Shahi Idgah as an encroachment.

"Aurangzeb demolished the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and built the Shahi Idgah. After that, the descendants of Aurangzeb built the Kashish Meena Masjid on the eastern boundary of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex," he said.

Sharma said that the Hindu Mahasabha will fight the case in court if there is any encroachment on the monasteries of Hindus anywhere in the country or abroad.

"If there is any encroachment on the monasteries of Hindus in the country and abroad, then the Hindu Mahasabha will fight the case in court to remove that encroachment. Hindu Mahasabha fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case for almost 70 years and won. The land of Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi was bought by the former National President of Hindu Mahasabha, Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dalmiya ji and Birla ji got the temple constructed by forming Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust," he said.

Sharma alleged that the Muslim side was "trying to encircle" the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

"The Muslim side is trying to encircle the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple because it has built a Shahi Idgah in the north and Kashish Meena Masjid on the eastern border," he said.

"The people of the Muslim community are slowly encircling the temple land," Sharma alleged. (ANI)

