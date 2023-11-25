Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) 'Kambala', the exciting slush track buffalo race from coastal Karnataka, made a grand debut in Bengaluru, with the two-day event kicking off here on Saturday, amid much fanfare.

The 'Bengaluru Kambala' event along with the buffalo race, seems to have recreated the entire 'Karavali Samskruti', the coastal Karnataka culture in the state capital's Palace Grounds -- the venue.

About 200 pairs of buffaloes are said to be participating in the race, along with their owners and jockeys, in the first-ever Bengaluru Kambala, which aims to showcase this traditional folk sport of 'Tulunadu' -- spread from Kasaragod to Maravanthe beach -- in this IT city and to the larger world.

Organisers said they expect a footfall of six to eight lakh visitors during the event till November 26, which along with the sport, will also bring out the culture, cuisines and heritage of coastal Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday flagged off the event.

In his address the chief minister said that his government will make all efforts to fulfill the demand that Tulu be made as the second official language in Karnataka and that he will speak to the concerned minister in this regard.

"With this Kambala, an attempt is being made to introduce this costal folk sport to Bengaluru....I never expected such a large crowd, I'm surprised...It should be continued every year," he said.

According to organisers, people of all backgrounds, castes and religions participate in Kambala, and it is said to have about 700-year-old history; also it is not a commercial race, and the competition is for "honour and prestige".

Organising committee chairperson Prakash Shetty has said that the Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara' featured Kambala, and it evoked curiosity among many outside ‘Tulunadu' -- the region where the Tulu language is spoken -- who wanted to see it happening live.

Buffaloes are taken care of, and all precautionary measures have been taken in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, organisers said, adding that food and water supply for them have been given attention to, and vets are available on call.

The winner will get 16 grams of gold and Rs one lakh, the first runner-up will get eight grams of gold and Rs 50,000 and the second runner-up will get four grams of gold and Rs 25,000.

