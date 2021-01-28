Shillong, Jan 28 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to hold elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on April 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the cabinet approved the proposal of the district council affairs department for holding the general elections to the GHADC.

He said the notification will be issued on March 8 while the last date of filing of nominations is March 15 and withdrawal of nominations March 19.

"The polling will be held on April 9 and the results will be declared on April 14," Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister said that the model code of conduct will come into force in the five districts of Garo Hills region from March 9.

Tynsong said Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for the conduct of the general election to the GHADC.

"It is slightly on the higher side due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as there are many SOPs to be followed," he said.

The election expenditure was also approved by the cabinet in the form of advance payment against the royalty share of the district council.

The GHADC is currently under the administrators rule after the tenure of the previous House expired on October 18, last year.

The state cabinet also approved setting up of a bar at the premises of the Shillong Airport besides increasing the rate for special registration numbers for vehicles in the state, he added.

