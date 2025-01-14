Tura (Meghalaya) [India], January 14 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday handed over M-Tab (learning tablets) to students of West Garo Hills along with Speaker Thomas A Sangma at a programme held in District Auditorium, Tura, CMO Meghalaya said in a press release.

The M-Tab is an initiative of the Chief Minister's Student Digital Learning Scheme, which aims to promote e-education in the state. The tablet is loaded with comprehensive contents related to Higher Secondary level examinations for all streams, including contents, mock question papers, past questions and solved answer papers for various competitive examinations. It also has high-quality audio-video, animation and 3D graphic content.

Also Read | BJP vs AAP on Delhi School Bomb Threats: Saffron Party Targets AAP After Police Cracks Case Over Bomb Threat Mails to Schools; Sanjay Singh Hits Back.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, "The handheld device is not just a gadget. It is a tool to empower our youth. We want to ensure that our youth get access to learning and are better equipped to face different examinations."

"This programme is to let you know that we care about you, to let you know that we trust you," the chief minister asserted while stating that technology is changing every aspect of lives.

Also Read | 90-Hour Work Week Remark: L&T HR Defends SN Subrahmanyan, Says His Comments Were Casual and Taken Out of Context.

"This government believes that in whatever way possible we must strengthen the use of technology to ensure that we can make the learning more impactful, the learning more meaningful, the learning more exciting and enjoyable," the chief minister said.

He said that digital learning through audio-video and pictorial content makes learning more easier and simpler. "We strongly feel that more and more use of technology at the grassroots level... smart classrooms, digital learning will aid our students... but remember, technology is only an enabler. It can only enable you to learn in an easier way," he said.

He also informed that the government has accorded priority to develop IT-related sector in the state, including setting up IT parks in Shillong and Tura and laying of optical fibres.

"We hope that this project will be completed in the next two years. We are hopeful that every school will be getting access to the optical fibers. It will take time, but the process has started," the chief minister asserted.

He also informed that the existing IT park in Shillong is catering to clients from the US and Europe. "Our boys and girls from Meghalaya are working for AI companies. They are providing AI companies in the US, Europe with solutions that predict crop disease, predict rain, growth of the plant, requirement of water, etc. All this is being done from Meghalaya, this is the kind of transformation that is taking place," he added.

Around 1 lakh tablets have been distributed from 2021 to class XI students. In the 2023-24 academic session, 30,480 students as per the Directorate of School Education and Literacy has received the benefit of the scheme.

In the West Garo Hills district, around 3000 M-Tabs will be distributed. In today's distribution, over 400 plus students from 21 different higher secondary schools received the tablets.

Close to 5,700 teachers from different higher secondary schools in the state will receive the tablet, which will facilitate e-learning and assessments.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra, a learning management App designed by the department of Information and Technology, Government of Meghalaya, aimed to monitor learning outcomes, is also helping the teachers to monitor and assess the outcomes of the students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)