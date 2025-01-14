New Delhi, January 14: L&T HR head on Tuesday defended Chairman SN Subrahmanyan over his remarks on 90-hour work week, saying it is disheartening to see how the words of the L&T chief have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism. In an interaction with employees recently, Subrahmanyan advocated for a 90-hour work week. The comments have received severe backlash from various quarters, bringing to the fore the debate around work-life balance.

Taking to professional networking platform LinkedIn, Muraleedharan, the head of HR for domestic operations of the engineering and construction conglomerate, said it is truly disheartening to see how the words of Subrahmanyan have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism. Muraleedharan said during the internal discussion where these remarks were made, the chairman never mandated or even suggested 90-hour work weeks. 90-Hour Work Week Debate: L&T HR Head Breaks Silence, Says ‘Words of Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Have Been Taken Out of Context’.

Rather, his comments were casual in nature and have been misinterpreted, fuelling a controversy that doesn't reflect his true intentions, she said. Talking about her experience of almost five years with L&T and regular interactions with the chairman, Muraleedharan said he treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that's rare in today's corporate world.

She said the chairman always demonstrates an exceptional ability to balance his demanding professional commitments while creating a nurturing and empowering environment for his team. "He always encourages us to embrace innovation, continuously develop our skills, and grow both personally and professionally. Despite his packed schedule, he takes the time to connect with employees and ensures their voices are heard," she said.

"SNS is, without question, a leader who genuinely cares for his team's well-being. His visionary leadership and deep commitment to supporting his employees sets him apart as a mentor who leads by example. Working under his leadership has been more than just a job, it has been a transformative experience, akin to participating in a living masterclass on leadership, where every interaction imparts valuable life lessons," she explained. She asked people to consider the context and intent behind his statements before passing judgments. Sunday vs L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral Following His '90-Hour Workweek' Suggestion and 'How Long Can You Stare at Your Wife?' Comment!.

The remarks of Subrahmanyan a few days ago reignited the work-life balance debate, first triggered by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week. Subrahmanyan's comments drew sharp reactions, with many criticising the stance as detrimental to employees' well-being. L&T later clarified that his remarks were rooted in the company's vision for "India's decade" and its aspirations for growth.

ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri also firmly opposed the notion of mandating excessive working hours, emphasising a more inclusive and empowering approach for employees. "We would not do that," Puri said, referring to the idea of imposing long hours. "We would rather like people to be part of the journey (of the company) and feel 'passionately involved' to make a difference to the enterprise. That's how we look at it," Puri said.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka labelled long hours a "recipe for burnout,". Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani offered a lighthearted take, warning that excessive time at home might result in one's "biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will leave)".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)