New Delhi, January 14: BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Aam Aadmi Party after Delhi Police said that its probe into bomb threats to schools in the national capital has led to a juvenile and one of his parents is connected to an organisation with links to an NGO which has "deep connections to a particular political party". However, AAP rejected BJP's allegations and said that these were being made 15 days before Delhi elections when the first threat to Delhi schools was made in May last year. Party leader Sanjay Singh accused BJP of narrating "fabricated stories".

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi addressed a press conference and stated that police has found that the threats in various Delhi schools were sent by a juvenile. "After investigation, it was known that their parents and guardians were associated with some NGOs who have been involved in activities like opposing Afzal Guru's execution... If a juvenile is doing this on his own, then what kind of education is he getting? Or is he just a pawn and his parents and the NGOs have a role in trying to disturb the environment and the law and order in Delhi for their political gain?" he asked. Delhi Police Cracks Down on School Bomb Threats, Detains a Juvenile.

Trivedi said available information is causing deep doubts. "We all know that Aam Aadmi Party has very deep connections in Delhi, not only with many unwanted NGOs and activities that were involved in the hanging of Afzal Guru and various anti-national activities, but also the slogan of Tukde-Tukde that was raised in February 2015. That was on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru and the file of which was suppressed by Aam Aadmi Party for months. Now the question is getting deeper that who is that NGO, do they have any relation with Aam Aadmi Party?" he asked.

He said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal should clarify what ties his party has with the people involved in the case uncovered by Delhi Police. "Kejriwalji keeps speaking rubbish every now and then but today I want to ask him... what ties do you have with them," Trivedi said. Sanjay Singh accused BJP of politicising the issue of school children getting threats. "The first threat was given in May 2024. After almost 9 months now, the Delhi police have given no statement but the BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi is holding a press conference. He is telling stories of different NGOs, he knows everything... There was no investigation for 10 months but now 15 days before the elections, they are narrating fabricated stories," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Police's Special CP (Law & Order) Madhup Tiwari said schools had been receiving (bomb threat) emails continuously and it started around February 14. "So, we conducted an in-depth investigation. But due to the usage of VPN etc, it was not easy to get a breakthrough...But we found a technical window regarding the email received on 8th Jan. We zeroed in on a juvenile and found that he sent the mail...We suspected an anti-national or sabotage angle. When we did the profiling of the family of the juvenile as part of the investigation, we found that one of his parents is connected to an organisation with deep connections to an NGO," he said. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools in National Capital Receive Bomb Threat Emails Again, Police Launch Probe.

"As per our preliminary info, it was found that the NGO has deep connections to a particular political party. It supports that political party on several issues and had also questioned the legitimacy of the hanging of Afzal Guru. This is a preliminary investigation. Further investigation is yet to be done...He had been sending the mail since the beginning. There are at least seven instances where we can say that it was he who sent the emails," he added. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5.

