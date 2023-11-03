Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 3 (ANI): Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a meeting with the three autonomous district councils in the state on the digitization of land records on Friday.

Tynsong mentioned that the central government, through the Department of Land Resources, is willing to fund the digitization project where they want each citizen to digitalize their land records.

The Deputy CM said that henceforth there will be online registration of property documents in the state and the district councils are entrusted with the responsibility to implement it.

Tynsong also mentioned on Friday that the Ministry of Home Affairs has returned the amended Meghalaya Residence Safety and Security Act, 2019 with some views and recommendations. Tynsong said that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be holding a meeting next week to discuss its legal aspect.

Recently, all landlords and tenants who are residing in the seven localities, namely, Nongrim Hills, Pohkseh, Nongrah, Nongmensong, Lapalang, Riat Laban and Wahdienglieng which have been selected in the first phase, have been asked to get their properties registered mandatorily. (ANI)

