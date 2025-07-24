Shillong, Jul 24 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has asked all deputy commissioners in the state to remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent any possible influx of illegal immigrants, following eviction drives being carried out by neighbouring Assam government, an official said on Thursday.

The Meghalaya government has asked all DCs to coordinate with police and border security agencies to monitor vulnerable border areas and prevent any unauthorised entry, the official said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections 2025: Voting For 1st Phase of 3-Tier Panchayat Polls Begins, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to Cast Vote in Khatima (Watch Video).

The directive issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakil P Ahamed stated: "In view of the ongoing eviction drive against illegal immigrants undertaken by the Government of Assam and to prevent possible influx of the displaced individuals to the state as a consequence, all deputy commissioners are hereby directed to keep vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure the potential influx is kept in check and law and order is maintained."

Assam has recently intensified its eviction operations in districts such as Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Hojai and Nagaon, targeting people allegedly encroaching on government and forest lands, many of whom are suspected to be illegal immigrants. Several families have been displaced in the process.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has also heightened surveillance along the inter-state border. In recent weeks, BSF troops in Meghalaya apprehended several Bangladeshi nationals for entering and travelling without valid documents.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)