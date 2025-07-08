Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 8 (ANI): In a step towards developing sports in the Northeast region, the Meghalaya Sports Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), K Sultan Singh, and President of the Shooting Association of Meghalaya, John F Kharshiin, according to an official statement.

The signing ceremony took place in presence of Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the President of NRAI, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, signifying a shared vision to promote and nurture shooting talent across the state.

According to the statement, "this tripartite agreement aims to establish a structured roadmap for developing world-class shooting infrastructure in Meghalaya, implementing coaching and training programmes, and identifying and nurturing young talent from grassroots to elite levels. It also reflects a broader commitment to integrating Meghalaya into the national and international shooting sports ecosystem."

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sangma welcomed the initiative, "This collaboration marks a new chapter in the sporting history of Meghalaya. We are proud to partner with NRAI in building a robust ecosystem that empowers our youth to dream big in shooting sports."

The NRAI president, lauded the forward-thinking approach of the Meghalaya government and said, "The Northeast has always had immense sporting potential. This partnership will lay the foundation for Meghalaya to become a shooting powerhouse in the years to come."

The president of NRAI, also stated that "as per the MoU, NRAI will host one open india championship annually which would be a huge boost to the economy of Meghalaya as over 4,000 athletes would come for the one month of Championships at their own cost."

The MoU outlines joint responsibilities in infrastructure development, technical training, equipment access, and hosting future competitions in the state. It is expected to serve as a model for other states to emulate, the statement read.

The event was attended by Sports Commissioner, IAS Vijay Kumar D, PB War Nongbri, Asst Director, DSYA, senior officials from the Government of Meghalaya, Neil Sootinck, General Secretary, Shooting Association of Meghalaya. (ANI)

