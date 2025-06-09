Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): A court in Madhya Pradesh granted seven days' transit remand of three accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case to the Shillong Police on Monday.

The three accused- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Raj Singh Kushwaha will now be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "They were presented before the CJM Judge, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will be produced in court on Tuesday. All four will be taken to Shillong by Shillong Police."

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Following the arrest of four people in the Indore couple case, Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

"Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor said.

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Earlier, Meghalaya Police visited Sakhi-One Stop Centre in Ghazipur, where Sonam Raghuvanshi, was kept. Afterward, she was taken to the District Hospital for medical examination.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have also deployed personnel outside Sonam's residence in Indore.

Siyaram Singh, SHO, Banganga Indore, said, "Sonam (Raja's wife) lives here. So people have gathered here, and security has been deployed as a precaution. We are not aware of the details of the case. Meghalaya Police is investigating the case."

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

