Ri Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], March 20 (ANI): In a bid to address tuberculosis (TB) in Meghalaya, the state government has rolled out an innovative TB Control Program that combines traditional healing methods with modern medical technology.

The program aims to overcome challenges posed by the state's remote areas and poor telecom connectivity, as well as the strong reliance on traditional healers by local communities.

"The community systems over here are very strong. So what the state has done is it has taken cognisance of the unique challenges that Meghalaya faces," said Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal.

He explained that the state's program acknowledges the difficulties of reaching remote areas, "For example, hard-to-reach areas, poor telecom connectivity and the general trust in the traditional healer by the communities. As the community system is these areas is very strong, so what the state has done, it has taken cognisance of these challenges and on that basis, we have charted out our plan."

To leverage these community systems, the state has incorporated traditional healers into the TB control efforts.

He says, "So first thing is they have tabbed into these traditional healers and we have trained these traditional healers who will screen patients".

"They get financial incentives if some of their patients who they have referred and turn out to be positive TB patients," Baranwal continues.

This incentivizes healers to help identify potential TB cases early, enabling timely treatment.

Technology has also been a key component in the program's success. The state has introduced hand-held X-ray machines to improve diagnostic capabilities in remote regions.

"The number of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines has also increased tremendously in the state," Baranwal noted. This increase in diagnostic tools has made it easier to detect TB at an earlier stage, improving the chances for successful treatment.

In Ri Bhoi district alone, there are six NAAT machines and more than twelve hand-held X-rays. These technologies have expanded the ability to diagnose and monitor TB, even in areas that are typically difficult to reach. (ANI)

