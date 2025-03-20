New Delhi, March 20: Several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, March 20, as key corporate developments impact investor sentiment. Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), Hyundai Motor (NSE: HYUNDAI) are among the stocks to buy or sell on March 20, according to CNBCTV18. Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended in the green on Wednesday, extending their rebound for a third consecutive session with metal and financial stocks leading the advances.

The benchmark BSE Sensex added 147.79 points or 0.20% to close at 75,449.05, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed at 22,907.60, higher by 73.30 points or 0.32%. As we enter a new trading day, below are the likely stocks to buy or sell on March 20, experts said. Indian Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for 3rd Straight Session, Midcap Stocks Outperform.

Hyundai Motor (NSE: Hyundai) : The automaker has announced a price hike of up to 3% across its model lineup, effective April 2025. Rising input costs, commodity prices, and operational expenses have been cited as the reasons behind the increase. Investors may track Hyundai’s stock performance as price hikes could impact demand. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Higher; Selling in IT Stocks Restrict Further Uptrend.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL) : Chairman Anil Agarwal stated that the company expects the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve its proposed demerger within the next 4-6 weeks. The restructuring is crucial for Vedanta’s long-term strategy, and investors will monitor any further updates on the process.

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO) : The IT services major has launched its new Agentic AI services, designed to help countries build AI capabilities while ensuring data sovereignty. Powered by WeGA Studio and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, the services aim to boost economic growth and local innovation. The development may influence Wipro’s stock movement.

Dhanlaxmi Bank (NSE: DHANBANK) : The private sector lender’s board has approved the issuance of unsecured, non-convertible Basel III Tier-II bonds worth INR 150 crore. These bonds will have a 10-year tenure and be issued on a private placement basis. Investors will watch for the market response to this capital-raising effort.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (NSE: MIDHANI) : The state-owned firm has declared an interim dividend of INR 0.75 per share (7.50% of the face value of INR 10). The record date for eligibility is March 25, 2025.

Investors should track these stocks for potential movements based on corporate actions and market sentiment.

