Shillong, Jan 21 (PTI) Meghalaya on Friday recorded 331 new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 87,735, a health department official said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination, Administer 30 Lakh Doses Per Day For Last Mile Coverage Before Assembly Elections 2022.

The death toll rose to 1,495 as one more person succumbed to the disease during the day, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Mafias and Criminals are Running For Their Lives in New Uttar Pradesh and The Tranquility is Back in the Society.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was among the new patients, the official said.

Sangma tested positive for COVID-19, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi

The Meghalaya CM urged those who have come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested if necessary.

Of the fresh cases, 239 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 44 from West Garo Hills and 21 from Ri Bhoi, War said, adding that the remaining infections were detected in nine other districts.

At least 177 people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 84,458.

Meghalaya now has 1,782 active cases, the official said.

The state has conducted over 12.94 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he said.

More than 22.52 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with 9,23,550 of them having received both doses of vaccines, War added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)