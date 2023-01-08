South Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], January 8 (ANI): Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya police in a joint operation foiled a trans-border smuggling bid and seized over 11,000 kg of dry betel nuts and three heavy-duty trucks in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills, officials said on Sunday.

The dry betel nuts, smuggled from neighbouring Bangladesh via the international border, were being carried in three trucks when intercepted and confiscated by BSF, although, the drivers of these vehicles managed to escape from the spot, officials said.

"Acting on a tip-off, vigilant troops of 43 Bn BSF and Meghalaya police on Saturday seized more than 11000 Kgs of betel nuts, worth Rs 24 lakhs, which were smuggled to India from neighbouring Bangladesh," officials said in a statement.

"The joint operation was carried out in the general area of Dampukaphal under Rongra Police Station, South Garo Hills.

PRO BSF Meghalaya applauded the Meghalaya Police for their active participation in the joint operation and said such operations would continue in future also with an aim to have a crime-free International border.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

