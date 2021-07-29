Shillong, July 29 (PTI) Meghalaya reported 14 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, raising the death toll to 1,062, while the tally increased to 63,745 with 731 fresh cases, health department officials said.

The state now has 5,750 active cases and 56,933 patients have recovered from the disease, Health Services director Aman War said.

He said Meghalaya has conducted over 8.27 lakh sample tests so far.

A total of 10.46 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, with over 1,83,205 of them receiving both doses of vaccines, War said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)