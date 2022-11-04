Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 4 (ANI): The festivities continued on the second day of the three-days-long 'Rising Sun Water Fest 2022' which the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated on Thursday.

GOC 101 Area of Shillong Lieutenant General KC Panchanathan was the guest of honour on the second day of this gala festival being conducted at Umiam Lake.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Says if Minor Girl in Brothel Complains of Forceful Sex, Customer Can't Be Let Off.

The different categories of events conducted for sailing such as ILCA 6 Open, ILCA 4, Optimist boys, Optimist Girls, Enterprise open and Topper open. Yatch Club Hyderabad outperformed other clubs by winning three gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Master Tavish won the special prize of 'Most Promising Sailor' for Sailing a Regatta with just five days of training, which is an achievement.

The children from nearby schools and a large gathering of audience added a hue to the gala festivities. Besides star-studded performances by singer Jaonna Jamang, Indian Idol famed Naib Subedaar Pawan, YouTube sensation Isha Som band and Cultural Dance performance by 61 Girls Battalion NCC and 2nd Battalion NCC kept the spectators captivated.

Also Read | Odisha Consumer Court Orders Shopping Mall To Pay Rs 25,000 for Charging Rs 6 for Carry Bag.

"Tomorrow the festivities will be culminated. The closing ceremony will be graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam and Lt Gen RP Kalita, Army commander Eastern Command. An airshow, flypast and several other exciting activities are lined up for tomorrow as well," Guwahati Public Relation Officer said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)