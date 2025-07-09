Shillong, July 9 (PTI) Meghalaya's premium kew variety of pineapples will now be available across the country with a Bengaluru-based company signing an agreement with a farmers' collective in Ri-Bhoi district for its supply, officials said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed between Mother India Farms and Tomonpo Anglong Organic Farmers Producer Company, they said.

Under the agreement, facilitated by the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA), nearly 300 registered farmers from six villages in Ri-Bhoi district will receive support to scale their operations.

Mother India Farms will fully fund and implement the internal control system, covering training, inspections, data management, and facilitation of organic certification.

It will also handle procurement, marketing, and offer organic price premiums based on market conditions and quality to the farmers.

Agriculture Department Secretary Vijay Kumar D said, "We are happy to support this partnership. Our goal is to enhance the income of farmers and take Meghalaya's certified organic produce to the global market."

He expressed optimism that with the right technical expertise and certifications, more crops like turmeric and ginger can also enter premium markets.

Mother India Farms CEO R Durairaj emphasised the state's potential to emerge as a leader in organic cultivation.

In a statement, the government said that as the state prepares for the pineapple festival, this partnership reflects how grassroots farmer groups are ready to enter export-oriented, high-value organic markets, reinforcing Meghalaya's position as a reliable source of clean, traceable, and premium product.

