New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday dubbed the decision of various political parties to boycott of the inauguration of new Parliament building as an example of "cheap politics" and also slammed them for questioning the relevance of 'Sengol'.

The law minister said representatives of several opposition parties who had not supported the boycott call attended the event.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Deplores 'Manhandling' of Protesting Grapplers by Delhi Police, Demands Arrest of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Several Supreme Court judges and those holding constitutional posts also attended the programme in Lok Sabha chamber of the new building, he pointed out.

"We kept on requesting them (to attend). Even senior leaders requested. They ignored our requests and boycotted the event. This is an example of cheap politics," Meghwal told PTI Video.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: July Bonanza for Central Employees As Potential DA Hike and Fitment Factor Increase on Cards.

The minister recalled that when Meira Kumar was the Speaker during the UPA rule, there was a discussion on having a new Parliament building. But the idea was rejected and it was said a call will be taken when the next census takes place.

"Now, delimitation is near. The number of members of Parliament will go up. Where will they sit?" he questioned.

Responding to a question, he said those who boycotted the event will also appreciate the building when they see it, though they may not do so openly due to political compulsions.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making statements out of political compulsions. He also questioned Congress leaders doubting the role and significance of Sengol sceptre when the British transferred power to India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)