Mumbai, May 28: Central government employees have reason to be hopeful in July, as reports suggest the Central government is contemplating an increase in dearness allowance (DA) and fitment factor as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Following a recent salary hike, employees can anticipate the possibility of further remuneration enhancements. This potential development holds the promise of improved financial prospects for dedicated Central government personnel.

The revision of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) takes place twice a year, in January and July, for government employees and pensioners, respectively. The previous hike in DA and DR was implemented in January. The current standard fitment factor stands at 2.57, meaning that an individual receiving a basic pay of Rs 15,500 with a Grade Pay of 4200 would have a total pay of Rs 39,835 (15,500 x 2.57). In contrast, the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) had recommended a fitment ratio of 1.86. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves DA Hike by 4% of Government Employees, Pensioners.

Employees have been actively advocating for an enhanced fitment factor of 3.68, aiming to address their demands for improved compensation. If this proposed hike is implemented, the minimum wage will rise substantially, elevating it from the existing Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. Such an increase would effectively address the employees' concerns and aspirations for better remuneration. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt to Release Pending 6% DA Installment to Employees.

For the unversed, the most recent revision in Dearness Allowance (DA) occurred in March, resulting in a 4 percent increase. This hike, effective from January 1, 2023, raised the DA of central government employees to 42 percent. Consequently, the salaries of 47.58 lakh central government employees and the pensions of 69.76 lakh pensioners experienced an uplift due to the recent Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) increase.

