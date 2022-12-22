Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday requested the commander of Army's 15 Corps to step into the alleged escape of a youth from Army custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"A youngster detained by Army on 13th December has allegedly escaped from their custody & is now missing. Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core (sic) Commander to kindly intervene," Mufti tweeted.

Also Read | The Inaugural Webinar of the Nationwide “Anubhav Awardees Speak” Webinar Series Was … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Abdul Rashid Dar, a driver by profession, was detained by the Army on December 15, his mother alleged.

"We were told that he will be released next day. When we went to the Army camp next day, we were told that he has escaped from custody," she added.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

Dar's relatives held a protest here on Wednesday, demanding to know his whereabouts.

A defence spokesman said he will comment on the issue after getting details about it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)