Haridwar, Apr 2 (PTI) Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat and Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal Friday attended the religious flag-pitching ceremony of the Bada Udaseen Akhara Nirvan at Kankhal and took the blessings of the seers associated with it.

The mela officials worshipped the religious flag (dharma dhwaja) with proper rituals as a helicopter showered those attending the ceremony with flower petals from above.

The two officials also attended the religious flag pitching ceremony of other akharas like Akhil Bharatiya Shripanch Nirvani Ani Akhada, Akhil Bharatiya Shripanch Digambar Ani Akhada and Shripanch Nirmohi Ani Akhada and took the blessings of their seers.

