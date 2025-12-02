New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Urging members to act as exemplary leaders by upholding constitutional values, Vice President Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said that the Constitution and the rules of procedure determine the 'Laxman rekha' for parliamentary discourse.

Conveying his gratitude to members for their support, Radhakrishnan, who presided over the House for the first time of the first day of winter session of Parliament, said it is essential for every citizen to live up to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

"My honour and privilege to serve Bharat Mata and I thank you for electing me as the Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. We all should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the Mother of Democracy. My humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital, to New Delhi, the national capital, shows the remarkable power of democracy," he said.

"Only in a democracy, a person can rise from the humblest beginning to high positions in public life. This rise makes me more conscious of the duties and responsibilities of the Chair," he added.

Radhakrishnan said the Chair had been adorned by the finest and most distinguished sons of this soil.

"Their intellect, dignity, and commitment to parliamentary democracy have left behind an enduring legacy. And I assure the House to continue their great legacy," he said.

Radhakrishnan said the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity ensure that every citizen, regardless of the caste, creed, gender, language, region or religion, has a rightful place in the Motherland.

"My humble request to all the Members of this august house that we all must act as exemplary leaders by upholding these constitutional values," he said, adding that there should be toolerance for different views of others.

The Chairman recalled his earlier meeting with floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha.

"During the meeting, I had stressed that the entire nation looks up to us for mature deliberations on policies that will shape our future. Being the Members of the House of Elders, our Dharma is to work with commitment to fulfill the people's rightful aspirations. Rajya Sabha has been the cradle of many profound debates and discussions, which have helped in shaping the destiny of our nation," he said.

"Each time we enter this temple of democracy, we should pledge to ourselves to follow the basic principles of a parliamentary democracy, which are Dialogue, Deliberation, Debate, and Discussion. The Rajya Sabha, as the Council of States, reflects the federal character of our Republic. This House is also blessed with the knowledge and expertise of nominated Members. Together, we showcase the collective wisdom and diversity of our nation," he added.

The Chairman said the country is marching forward as a leader at the forefront of development in every sphere. "Citizens look up to the Parliament as the highest forum of wisdom and collective judgment to guide the nation...We do not have any right to hurt the feelings of others. We must have tolerance for different views of others," he said.

"The words spoken within this House shape policy, guide society, and influence the well-being of crores of our Bharat Vasis. As Parliamentarians, we have a wide range of issues to cover. As the House, we have a vast amount of business to transact. Time will be a challenging factor for both of us, you and the Chair. Every moment we discharge our responsibility in the House will move the nation in the positive direction.

The Chairman said that parliamentary practice and procedures such as Question Hour, Zero Hour and Special Mentions provide ample opportunities to every individual Member to raise the pressing issues and concerns of the citizens in the House.

"I request and urge upon all of you to make effective use of these devices. Every parliamentary device we use with sincerity becomes a step towards justice, equality, and human dignity. Let us commit ourselves to ensuring that our actions inside this House reflect the aspirations of every farmer, every worker, every street vendor, every woman and youth and the poorest of the poor who look at the Parliament with lot of hopes."

He said there is a need to fulfil our Constitutional commitment towards social justice and economic empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and the other weaker sections of the society.

Radhakrishnan said that he was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's felicitations.

"He has shared the lesser-known aspects of my life. While he was speaking, I recalled my days as a sportsman. Just as sportsmen play by the rules, leaders must uphold the Constitution and parliamentary norms. Just as players respect referees, we all must respect institutions. Everyone, be it the Chairman or Members, we all should understand our responsibilities towards the Nation," he said.

"The Constitution of India, along with the Rules Book of Rajya Sabha, determine the Laxman Rekha for parliamentary discourse. Every individual member's rights must be ensured, but within the Laxman Rekha,as I mentioned, and I will always do my best to protect all your rightful claims," he added.

He said India is moving towards the goal of a Viksit and AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

"My appeal to all of you is that we all must work together to achieve this great ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat. Every day, every hour, every minute, every second of our time in the House should be used to strengthen our democracy by meaningful debates," he said.

"In a parliamentary democracy, debates and discussions are the only constructive way through which we can find finer solutions to the problems of our people. I am sure with all your kind cooperation we will make new historical landmarks in Rajya Sabha," he added.

Earlier, the House witnessed sparring between Congress and treasury benches after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition on Rajya Sabha, referred to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Chairman of the House.

"I hope you will not mind that I am constrained to refer to your predecessor's completely unexpected and sudden exit from the office of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha. The Chairman, being custodian of the entire house, belongs as much to the opposition as to the government. I was disheartened that the house did not get an opportunity to bid him a farewell. Regardless, wish him, on behalf of the entire opposition, a very healthy life," Kharge said.

He also said that Radhakrishnan had been from a "Congress gharana".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Leader of the House JP Nadda objected to Kharge's remarks pertaining to Dhankhar and said these were unnecessary on the solemn occasion. They said opposition members had brought a no confidence motion against Dhankhar, which was not accepted.

Nadda said the members must maintain the dignity of the felicitation programme, and it would be good if we discuss it accordingly.

"If we start discussing the issue that our Leader of the Opposition brought up today, the farewell, and all the other topics, I think it's irrelevant. There will also be discussions from here that you moved a no-confidence motion against him, not once but twice...I think our Leader of the Opposition is very respectable. The defeat in Bihar, Haryana, and Maharashtra has caused you considerable pain. But you should express your pain and suffering to a doctor. You should speak to a doctor when the time comes," he said.

Nadda lauded the contributions of Radhakrishnan in various roles he held. He also responded to Kharge's remarks that Radhakrishnan had been from a "Congress gharana".

"When you (CP Radhakrishnan) became the Governor of Maharashtra, you visited each and every district of Maharashtra, the same you did with Jharkhand. This shows your commitment for the society and the states' welfare. PM Modi nominated you for the post of the Vice President and we all voted for you. We have complete faith in you and under your leadership, we are confident that you will conduct the proceedings of the upper House of the largest democracy very well," he said.

Nadda also took a dig at opposition members who cited lines from former Vice President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's speeches.

"I will repeat the lines of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan- In the House, we should behave as responsible members of the Parliament and not irresponsible professional agitators in the House," Nadda said. (ANI)

