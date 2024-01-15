Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony and unity in diversity, members of the Muslim, Sikh, Christian and Jain communities participated in PM Modi's 'Clean Temple' campaign at Mansa Devi Temple in Panchukla district of Haryana.

The Indian Minority Foundation (IMF) organized a one-day Shram Daan (Sanitation Service Campaign) at the historic Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on January 14.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, before the consecration of life in the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January, Prime Minister Modi appealed to all the citizens to start a nationwide "Cleanliness Campaign" at pilgrimage sites across the country from January 14 to 22.

On this occasion, special Nava Griha Puja, Yagya and Shram Daan (Cleanliness Service Campaign) were organized to wish Prime Minister Modi ji for his longevity, health and success in a developed India by 2047.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Convenor of Indian Minority Foundation said that it is a matter of great pride that all the communities have expressed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and today this Clean Temple campaign organized by Indian Minority Foundation at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, we have come together to spread the message of harmony by participating in the initiative.

Acharya Om Prakash, priest of Mansa Devi temple, said, "Ever since PM Modi came to power, he has renovated many Hindu temples. During the last ten years, important Hindu temples like Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Somnath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, Raghunath Temple in Srinagar have been renovated. Furthermore, PM Modi has taken several initiatives to promote Hindu culture and values across the world and transform India into a world-class heritage site. He wants to connect the entire world with India and ensure that the global community witnesses the country's timeless and rich cultural heritage, spiritual beauty and its traditions."

The Muslim community associated with the 'Clean Temple' campaign praised PM Modi for ensuring 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Noor Ali, from a Muslim community, said, "PM Modi is the only Prime Minister who has taken people from all communities together with his idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. During his tenure as Prime Minister in the last ten years, he has set an example of that. Now people from all communities are coming together with Hindus to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya and are doing Shramdaan for cleaning all the religious places before January 22."

Sant Kumar, member of the Jain Community said that Jainism is a symbol of love, peace and harmony and at the same time, PM Modi also gives the message of working together with his idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

"Jainism is a symbol of love, peace and harmony. At the same time, PM Modi also gives the message of working together with his idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With the same spirit, we have come here today to participate in Shram Daan (Cleanliness Service Campaign) at Mata Mansa Devi Temple. The PM himself has set an example by donating labour in a temple. He is truly an inspiration for us and the entire country," he said.

Jaswant Singh, a representative of the Sikh community said that it is the Sikh philosophy of doing seva (selfless service) to humanity without any discrimination.

"True quality is only when people from all communities cooperate and work together to ensure the betterment of the society. The entire Sikh community is eagerly awaiting the Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, and we want to make it a grand celebration for the entire world and establish India's prestige across the world," Hardeep Singh, another representative of the Sikh community said.

Pastir Soham El Shalom, Priest of a church said that the entire Christian community is enthusiastically celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"This important event to be held in Ayodhya is a big celebration for all the citizens. We are connected to it wholeheartedly, because we are Indians first and every Indian is an integral part of it. The entire community hopes that in the future the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will become a global heritage site, attracting people from all over the world to see the rich heritage and culture of India," he said. (ANI)

