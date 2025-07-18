Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Members of a right-wing Hindu group allegedly shut down a KFC outlet forcibly in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, protesting against the sale of meat during the ongoing holy month of Sawan and Kanwar Yatra.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred in the Vasundhara area under the Indirapuram police station limits on Thursday. A purported video of the incident began doing rounds on social media on Friday.

Sources indicate that despite there being no official ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items in the region during Sawan, the group moved to halt operations at the fast-food outlet. The purported video of the incident shows the group chanting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' as they confronted the restaurant staff before forcibly pulling down the shutters.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav confirmed the incident on Friday, saying, "An incident came to our notice on July 17 where some individuals created a ruckus at a food outlet and tried to close it down. Police immediately reached the spot, dispersed them, and ensured the smooth operation of the food outlet."

He added, "Taking cognisance of the said incident, a case has already been registered at the Indirapuram police station in connection with the incident. All these individuals are being identified, and further action will be taken based on facts."

