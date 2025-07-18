New York, July 18: A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was forcefully pulled into an active MRI machine while wearing a metal necklace at a Long Island imaging centre on Wednesday afternoon, July 16, according to Nassau County Police. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury.

According to the New York Post, the police said the man, who has not been publicly identified, entered the magnetic resonance imaging room without permission while the machine was in use. He was wearing a large metallic chain, which caused him to be violently sucked into the scanner, a device powered by a high-strength magnetic field. US: Man Dies After Being Bitten by Pet Lizard ‘Gila Monster’ in Colorado.

Man Critically Injured After Being Sucked Into MRI Machine in US

The man reportedly suffered a medical episode after being pulled into the machine and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Thursday, July 17, with the extent of his injuries still unknown. “The investigation is ongoing,” Nassau County Police said in a statement, adding that it remains unclear how the individual was able to access the restricted area during an active scan.

MRI machines are commonly used to capture detailed images of the body’s soft tissues, but their powerful magnets pose serious risks when metal objects are brought nearby. For safety, patients are thoroughly screened and instructed to remove all metallic items before entering the scan room. US: Toddler Dies of Suspected Heat Stroke After Drunk Man Leaves Her in Hot Car for 9 Hours in Louisiana, Arrested.

The police are reviewing safety protocols at the imaging centre and continuing to investigate how the breach occurred. No charges have been filed as of yet.

