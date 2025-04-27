Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): Members of various Hindu organisations gathered for a protest in Ranchi on Sunday, condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters, holding placards that read "India will not tolerate the killing of Hindus," chanted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad."

Also Read | ‘This Claim Is Misleading’: Fake WhatsApp Message About Donations for Indian Army Modernisation and Welfare of Soldiers Flagged by Government.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

In response to the attack, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been deployed at the site since April 23. These teams, led by senior officers from the anti-terror agency, have intensified their efforts to gather evidence. Eyewitnesses who saw the attack are being questioned in a bid to piece together the events.

Also Read | TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2025: 3,935 Vacancies Announced for Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist and Other Posts; Know How To Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in Before May 24.

The Indian Army has also launched several operations in a heightened state of alert to neutralise the terrorists involved. Following the attack, nationwide protests have erupted, demanding stricter action against Pakistan for its alleged role in sponsoring terrorism.

On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met and was briefed in detail about the attack. The committee strongly condemned the incident and expressed its condolences to the victims' families, while also wishing for the swift recovery of those injured.

In its briefing, the CCS pointed out the attack's cross-border connections, noting that it occurred after the successful completion of elections in the Union Territory and amidst its continued progress in economic development.

As part of the response, India has taken a significant step by withdrawing its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These positions are now considered annulled, and five support staff members of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both missions.

Furthermore, the overall staffing at the Indian High Commission will be reduced from 55 to 30 personnel, with these changes set to take effect by May 1, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)