Mendhar/Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) An army man got injured Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

The landmine went off when a group of soldiers was patrolling a forward area in the Balakote sector of Mendhar, they said.

They said the soldier suffered injuries in the right foot and was subsequently evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines which sometimes get washed away by rain, resulting in such accidents, officials said.

