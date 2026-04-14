New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a massive, virtual interaction with thousands of dedicated booth-level Karyakartas across West Bengal via the NaMo App.

According to an official release, under the rallying cry of "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot", Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the unwavering courage of the workers battling the TMC's culture of intimidation and outlined a definitive grassroots strategy to establish a Bikoshito Poschimbongo.

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Through direct dialogue with booth presidents and grassroots leaders from various districts, it launched a blistering attack on the TMC's institutionalised corruption, minority appeasement, and the systematic destruction of the state's economy and culture, declaring that ousting this "Nirmom Sarkar" will be an act of profound righteousness.

Addressing the horrific collapse of law and order, the Prime Minister highlighted the extreme distress of women and youth. Referencing the tragedies of Sandeshkhali, the atrocities against doctors and students, and the daily reality of state-sponsored riots, he noted that the TMC has replaced governance with an atmosphere of absolute terror. The interaction exposed the deep economic exploitation by TMC syndicates at every level:

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Agricultural Loot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the plight of potato farmers, who are forced by TMC syndicates to sell their produce for a mere 2, only for the syndicates to hoard and sell it at 25, driving farmers to suicide while filling corrupt pockets.

Deprivation of Tea Garden Workers: Contrasting Bengal with neighbouring Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that while the BJP provides land rights and housing to tea garden workers, the TMC continues to exploit them, denying them their rightful dues, the release noted.

Welfare Blockades & Cut Money: Workers reported massive public anger over the TMC blocking central schemes like the 5 lakh free healthcare under Ayushman Bharat and demanding "cut money" for PM Awas Yojana housing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely criticised the TMC for turning youth employment into a racket, reminding the state of the "mountains of cash" recovered from the beds of TMC ministers in the education scam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely condemned the TMC for turning illegal infiltration into a political "industry" to secure vote banks, warning that it is systematically destroying authentic Bengali culture, language, and demography. Addressing the concerns of marginalised communities, PM Modi guaranteed absolute protection for the Matua, Namasudra, and other legitimate refugee families. He exposed the TMC's fear-mongering regarding the CAA, reassuring these communities that the Constitution and "Modi's Guarantee" secure their rights, and no one can force them out, the release stated.

Strategic Directives for the Grassroots Vanguard Equipping the karyakartas for the final electoral push, Prime Minister Modi issued clear, micro-level directives:

Expose Local Syndicates: Workers were instructed to compile lists of local crimes and syndicate members protected by TMC-run police stations, taking this truth directly to the public.

Amplify the Truth via Digital Outreach: Karyakartas must actively show voters, in buses, trains, and autos, videos of the Sandeshkhali protests and the cash seizures from TMC leaders to remind them of the reality of the regime.

Micro-Targeted Dialogues: PM Modi urged workers to hold small, focused meetings with women, first-time voters, and youth to discuss their specific concerns and aspirations.

Disseminate the 'Sankalp Patra': Workers must study the BJP Manifesto in detail and explain the party's concrete roadmap for women's safety, industrial resurgence, and youth employment to every household.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the interaction by infusing the cadres with immense confidence, stating that the sheer anger of the public is a clear indicator of the impending change. He assured the workers that under a BJP government, every corrupt leader and syndicate operative will be sent to jail, according to the release.

With the ultimate mantra of "Booth Jeeto, Seat Jeeto", PM Modi reinforced that the dawn of a new era is imminent: "The TMC government will go, the BJP government will come. (Bhoy jayega, Bhorosa aayega)."

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)