Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A slight increase in minimum temperature was recorded in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Churu recording 3.6 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, a meteorological department official said.

The minimum temperature was 4.5 degrees in Pilani, 5 degrees in Bhilwara, 6 degrees in Sikar, 6.2 degrees in Sri Ganganagar, 6.3 degrees in Chittorgarh, 7.5 degrees in Ajmer and 7.8 degrees in Bikaner, according to the Meteorological Department.

During this period, there has been a slight increase in the minimum temperature in many places.

According to the Meteorological Department, fog cover is likely to reduce in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh district in the next 24 hours. PTI

