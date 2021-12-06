New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches on Monday in the national capital as the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's normal, and the relative humidity stood at 92 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department.

Also, 0.8 mm rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Monday, according to India Metroligical D data.

The national capital had on November had recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season by far. On November 17, the city had registered a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

In 2020, the lowest minimum temperature in November was recorded on November 23 at 6.3 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The maximum temperature Monday is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said, forecasting generally cloudy sky and mist.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category (340) in the morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI in the national capital on Sunday had also stood in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

