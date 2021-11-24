New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said that the merger of PCR with police stations has brought down the average response time from around eight minutes to over three minutes.

He also stated that in pursuance of the directives of the government of India, there should be 33 per cent women in police force and the strength of women in the Delhi Police is rising in successive recruitments.

"We are working on that and hopefully by 2025, it will be 25 per cent which is 13 per cent right now," Asthana said during an interaction with around 50 journalists at Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC).

The merger of PCR with police stations has not only bolstered the strength of police stations with augmentation of around 6,500 PCR personnel, but also considerably enhanced police visibility with more vehicles patrolling the local beats. The merger has brought down the average response time from seven to eight minutes to 3.7 minutes, he said.

The Delhi Police is committed to make all efforts to ensure that women feel and remain safe in the city. Shadow areas are being identified for placement of more force there and in future integrated police booths would be constructed to enhance police presence in such areas, Asthana said.

During the interactive session, he reiterated that crime against women and children remain one of the top priorities of the Delhi Police.

A total of six women Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), eight women Additional DCPs, eight women Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) and nine women Staion House Officers (SHOs) have been assigned important field assignments as a step of women empowerment in the force, he said.

There is a separate crime against women (CAW) cell in each district, besides the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) to deal with complaints and cases related to women, the commissioner said.

Immediate attention is given if any call regarding woman in distress is received. These cells and unit also counsel the victims and handle matrimonial issues with positive mindset. Crimes against women are registered and investigated promptly and finalized within mandatory period, he said.

Ensuring safety and security of every citizen in the national capital is the priority of the Delhi Police. Since the primary job of the police is maintaining law and order and peace and control crime, the Delhi Police focuses on basic policing with a strengthened beat system, Asthana said.

He stated that for the first time, all the posts of inspectors have been filled at police stations. This will help in better supervision of investigations, responding to evolving law and order challenges and also better management of citizens service at police station level, he said.

As such, at least one investigation team is available round-the-clock in the police station, which will improve satisfaction of victims or complainants who visit police stations, Asthana said.

He further underlined that a mechanism to address the grievances of police personnel has been institutionalised and motivation levels are bound to rise. The Delhi Police has been a very professional force all along and it shall keep working for the satisfaction of common citizens, he added.

