Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) A day after several parts of Chennai experienced over 20 cm rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Meteorological department usually provided information on likelihood of rainfall, but they could not forecast Thursday's heavy showers.

After inspecting initiatives to drain rain water from several flooded localities using heavy duty motors, Stalin accused the previous AIADMK regime of not taking appropriate steps to strengthen infrastructure and prevent water-logging.

Expressing confidence that water logging issues would be addressed before the next rainy season, the CM said IMD usually provided information (to government) on likelihood of rainfall.

They, however, could not forecast the heavy rainfall on December 30 in Chennai and it was unexpected, he told reporters.

To a question on surprise rains and whether there are any issues in providing weather forecast and if the state government would submit a representation to the Centre to change equipment at the IMD regional centre here, he said it is the job of the union government.

"However, since you have raised the matter, the Tamil Nadu government will remind the Centre about this."

On Thursday, several areas of Chennai experienced more than 20 CM rainfall, he said.

Asked on the CM's comment, an IMD (Chennai) official told PTI that considering several technicalities and practical difficulties it is not always possible to provide 100 per cent error free forecast.

A weather forecast by the IMD (issued 12.30 hours on December 30) had said: "Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore and Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Tamil Nadu districts."

For the second consecutive day, people here battled inundation, and stench as rain water mixed with sewage in a number of areas.

As rainfall continued here and in several suburbs, traffic congestion was also witnessed.

