Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Keylong, Kalpa, Manali and Solan shivered at sub-zero temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the meteorological department said.

The weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours, Shimla Meterological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 12.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

Besides, Manali and Solan recorded a low of minus 1.6 and minus 0.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Sundernagar and Bhuntar recorded a low of minus 2.4 and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Kufri was 2 and 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature was recorded in Solan at 22.5 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from January 3 to January 6.

The Shimla Met centre predicted rain in the plains and lower hills while rain and snowfall has been foreceast in the middle and higher hill ranges of the state from January 3-6.

