Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): As summer extends its grip across vast swathes of the country, Odisha is literally feeling the heat, with the day temperature on Thursday recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest this month.

"Baripada recorded 43.5°C, which is the highest temperature recorded in Odisha this month," Umashankar Mishra, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), told ANI.

"We have issued a (heatwave) warning, especially for April 14 and 15. Hot weather conditions in Odisha may continue over the next 3 days," the IMD senior scientist added.

"Owing to the ongoing heatwave conditions, we have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures," he said.

On April 10, the maximum daytime temperature in state capital Bhubaneshwar touched 37. 5 degrees Celsius. With a significant reduction in thunderstorms, it is expected that the maxiumum temperature in the city will rise over the next couple of days, the meteorological agency said.

"Day temperature is likely to increase 2-3 degrees Celsius in next two days, and after that, it will likely stabilise," Mishra had said earlier.

He further advised people in the state capital to wear light clothes and carry water bottles while stepping outdoors in view of the hot and humid weather.

Meanwhile, considering the ongoing heatwave condition in the state, the Odisha government has ordered all Anganwadi centres and schools, both government and private, up to class 10, to close from Wednesday. The schools and Anganwadi centres will be closed till April 16.

"In view of intense heat wave condition, Anganwadi centres and all schools, both govt and private up to class 10, will remain closed from Wednesday till April 16," the government informed through a press release.

For the past few days, the mercury has been on the upward curve in the state, wth the Met department also issuing a heatwave warning.

"In this context, the Chief Minister directed the administration particularly panchayat raj & drinking water department, housing & urban development department and energy department to start preparedness to meet the situation," the release said.

On arrival his from Japan on April 11, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a review meeting with senior officers on the ongoing heatwave condition and also assessed the preparedness of the state's healthcare units to deal with the prevailing weather conditions, the release stated further. (ANI)

