Aizawl, Oct 18 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Tuesday said that a large number of Methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 30 crore were seized in Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Methamphetamine, also called Meth, is a stimulant used as a recreational drug.

Also Read | Meta Launches Anti-iMessage Ad Campaign To Promote WhatsApp.

Acting on specific inputs, personnel of Assam Rifles and officials of the state excise and narcotics department set up a mobile vehicle check post at Falkland in the northeastern part of Aizawl on Monday.

They intercepted a car and recovered 92,550 Meth tablets worth Rs 30.84 crore from it.

Also Read | Instagram Accounts Getting Hacked, Cybercriminals Luring Users With Fake Crypto Return on Investment.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested.

The consignment was seized in situ and the individual was taken into custody by the joint team, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)