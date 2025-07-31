Aizawl, Jul 31 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered methamphetamine tablets worth nearly Rs 33 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said.

During an operation at Zote village in the district, personnel of the Assam Rifles recovered 11.11 kg of methamphetamine tablets, they said.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice' or ‘crystal meth', is a highly addictive and powerful stimulant.

No person has so far been arrested in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The recovered contraband was handed over to the state's Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai, it added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)