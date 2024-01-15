New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday constituted an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Sachin Datta for the purpose of adjudicating whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) as an unlawful association.

The Ministry made the announcement in a notification days after the MHA on December 27 last year declared MLJK-MA as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Whereas, Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) has been declared as an unlawful association, vide, notification number S.O. 5462(E), dated the 27thDecember, 2023, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (ii). Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with subsection (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) as an unlawful association," mentions the notification.

On January 11, the MHA also allocated powers to all the states and the Union Territory (UT) administration to take action against the banned MLJK-MA.

The MHA had declared the MLJK-MA as an unlawful association exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (1) and proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

The MHA had declared MLJK-MA as an unlawful association for the next five years. The organisation is chaired by Masarat Alam Bhat, infamous for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

The Ministry's action against the group followed inputs that "the objectives of MLJK-MA are to get freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India so as to realize the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir."

As per the MHA, the members of the MLJK-MA have been indulging in secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and the leaders and members of the group have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

It has been said that the MLJK-MA and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country; and its leaders and members, particularly its Chairman Masarat Alam Bhat, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country.

The MHA had said there had been a number of inputs showing linkages of the MLJK-MA with banned terrorist organisations; as well as the MLJK-MA and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state, and its anti-national activities also show disrespect and disregard to the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the state, hence an immediate and prompt action was required against the organisation. (ANI)

